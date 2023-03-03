Kanye West’s latest legal battle over as burger case thrown out in Australia

By Sarah Newton-John • 03 March 2023 • 12:43

Kanye, Ye/Shutterstock Images

The rapper “Ye” (formerly Kanye West) who was embroiled on a lawsuit with an Australian burger bar has had his case thrown out of the Federal Court in Melbourne.

Justice Shaun McElwaine told the Federal Court he was dismissing the case as Ye had made no further progress in his litigation against the high street shop, College Dropout Burgers, in recent weeks.

The Ivanhoe eatery in Melbourne was named after the rapper’s 2004 debut album; Ye accused the owner of the burger bar, an avowed fan of the star, of misleading and deceptive conduct and of attempting to profit by false association with Ye and his brand.

Mark Elkhouri’s lawyers this morning sought to have the lawsuit dismissed on three grounds related to non-compliance with court procedures. Ye’s team were not present at the hearing.

Elkhouri said he will consider changing the name of his business.

West, 45, also known as Ye, Yeezus, Saint Pablo, and Yeezy, divorced celebrity Kim Kardashian last year, is a Christian who has donated to the US Democratic Party and recently suggested he may be autistic. Ye was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016 but told Donald Trump this was a misdiagnosis, but accepted this at a later time.

He has won 22 Grammys and holds the record for the second-most wins and nominations for a rapper in the history of the ceremony.

