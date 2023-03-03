Race to the Finish Line: Charity race night to come to Entre Naranjos in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK

By Betty Henderson • 03 March 2023 • 12:18

Cavanagh’s in Entre Naranjos has held several race nights in recent years, raising hundreds of euros for charity! Photo credit: Cavanagh's (via Facebook)

Excitement is building for a Charity Race night in Entre Naranjos which is set to take place at Cavanagh’s on Thursday, March 9 from 7.30pm.

The event promises to be a night to remember, full of fun, laughter, and the chance to give back to a worthwhile cause, Pancreatic Cancer UK. Funds will be donated through organiser Jeanette Reid’s London Marathon run, in memory of her beloved mum. Jeanette’s marathon will also be an emotional challenge as the course passes her mum’s childhood home.

Race Nights are known for being a fantastic evening out, and this one is no exception. In addition to the excitement of the races, there is also a variety of fabulous raffle prizes up for grabs. From a meal for two at The Orange Bar, a designer purse donated by Louise Brandley, other accessories and wine prizes, there’s something for everyone. Raffle tickets are available to purchase on the night for just €2 a strip, or three for €5.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and cost €10, which includes a delicious main meal. They can be purchased directly from Nikki at the venue or via email at [email protected]. Donations are also accepted online: https://2023tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/jeanette-ann-re-d?fbclid=IwAR2cglQFzZZRUt2ZrxLqpxQxc1Bn-5xSrTUfN5z3xTGZgH8YwusCjiH4F6o