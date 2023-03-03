Royal drama: Messy divorce sees King Felipe’s sister facing €25,000 a month alimony bill

By Glenn Wickman • 03 March 2023 • 16:53

The Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin arriving at court in 2016 to testify in the Noos case. Image by Zixia/Shutterstock

A MESSY divorce case between Spain’s Infanta Cristina and her ex-husband Iñaki Urdangarin could see King Felipe’s sister facing a €25,000 a month alimony bill.

The royal couple’s break-up was announced one year ago following revelations that Urdangarin had cheated on the Infanta with a work colleague.

But the final divorce papers have not yet been signed due to an ongoing battle over the conditions of the separation, which is now focusing on Urdangarin’s youngest daughter, Irene.

Irene Urdangarin will be 18 in June, after which the couple will meet at the notary to sign the deal. If they did so before then, the signing would have to take place at a court due to the daughter being underage.

Either way, it appears the Infanta Cristina will be obliged to pay the former Olympic handball champion €25,000 a month for Irene’s keep, plus €2 million in compensation and transfer ownership of several large estates.

According to Diez Minutos, the sheer scale of the figures has not surprised analysts, who have hinted that they could be part of a deal to compensate Urdangarin for accepting sole responsibility for the Noos corruption scandal that allegedly involved the Spanish royal family and which resulted in Urdangarin being sentenced to nearly six years in prison for embezzling an estimated €6m in public funds for sporting events.

