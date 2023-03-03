SAT Animal Rescue to hold enchanted evening of magic to help abandoned animals in La Marina

By Betty Henderson • 03 March 2023 • 11:51

Magician Tommy Centuri is set to perform a range of mind-blowing tricks in aid of SAT Animal Rescue. Photo credit:Tommy Centuri - Magic & Illusion (via Facebook)

PREPARE to be spellbound at a fundraising magic show in aid of SAT Animal Rescue in La Marina! To help raise funds for their life saving work, SAT Animal Rescue is hosting an evening of magic and excitement on Saturday, March 25, at the Hillside Bar & Snooker

The evening will begin at 6:30pm, with food being served at 7:30pm. After dinner, the magician, Tommy Centuri will take to the stage at 8pm to perform an array of mind-boggling tricks that will leave guests spellbound. The fun will continue into the night, with a disco that will last until midnight.

Tickets cost €15, which includes a meal, and they are selling fast! For more information and to purchase tickets, guests can contact Mary via WhatsApp: 675261803.

SAT, or the ‘Sociedad Protectora para Animales de Torrevieja’ is an incredible voluntary organisation that is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming stray and abandoned dogs in the Vega Baja region.

SAT operates out of their kennels in Dolores where their incredible team of volunteers work tirelessly to provide food, shelter, and medical attention to stray dogs, nursing them back to health and helping them find loving homes.