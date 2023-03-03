Spain denounced to the EU for failing to meet waste recycling targets

By Chris King • 03 March 2023 • 0:37

Image of a landfill site. Credit: wellphoto/Shutterstock.com

Spain has been denounced before the EU by 26 entities for failing to meet its waste recycling targets.

An alliance of 26 entities has filed a complaint with the European Commission against Spain for its failure to comply with the Community objective of reuse and recycling of waste. The figure currently stands at 24.3 per cent of all that is generated, when it should already have been at 50 per cent since 2020 they denounced today, Thursday, March 2.

They also denounced the transfer to landfills of around 11 million tons of waste per year, which is equivalent to 800 football fields or one kilo per citizen per day.

According to a press conference held in Madrid by representatives of Ecologists in Action, Greenpeace, and Friends of the Earth: “waste management in Spain does not work”. This led them to file a complaint with the European Commission last Monday, February 27.

“For years we have been denouncing non-compliance, very low recycling rates in terms of quality and quantity, no prevention and reuse policies, late transposition of directives and laws that are not complied with,” said the spokespersons of the denouncing organisations at the press conference.

“The EC has no choice but to open a case against Spain and take it to the European Court of Justice”, said Carlos Arribas, head of waste at Ecologistas en Accion. He did add however that some autonomous communities are doing better.

According to the denouncing entities: “waste management in Spain needs an immediate change of course”. As a result, they have requested the protection of the EC with the complaint: “so that the change occurs definitively”. Arribas added: “If nothing changes, they will continue to fail to comply if there are no disruptive policies on the horizon because the data are devastating”.

In 2020, Spain only reached 40.5 per cent of its reuse and recycling target, an index that worsened the following year by falling to 36.7 per cent, according to Eurostat data. Arribas detailed: “In addition, very soon it will not be possible to count bio-stabilised waste as recycled, so the reality is that only a quarter of the waste is recycled, that is, 24.3 per cent”.

He claimed that in Spain, the European directives are transposed: “late, and the existing laws are not complied with. They have spent years denouncing these breaches, with recycling rates very low in quality and quantity, and zero presence of prevention and reuse policies”.

According to the data provided, the Ministry of the Environment plans to reach 55 per cent recycling in 2025 and 60 per cent in 2030. Arribas has stressed that only 20 per cent of the population in Spain separates waste and 80 per cent mixes and deposits garbage without separation, a situation that “must change”.

Likewise, he indicated that 80 per cent of the rubbish reaches landfills mixed and so Arribas has requested an increase in containers for the separation of waste in all town halls, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.