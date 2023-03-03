Steven Bear tells courtroom ‘Have a nice weekend’ as he is led to cells for publishing sex tape

By Chris King • 03 March 2023 • 20:40

Image of Stephen Bear. Credit: [email protected]

After being sentenced to 21 months in prison for publishing a sex tape he made with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison, reality TV star Stephen Bear told the courtroom ‘Have a nice weekend’.

Reality TV star Stephen Bear has been jailed for 21 months by Judge Christopher Morgan at Chelmsford Crown Court this evening, Friday, March 3. The 33-year-old was found guilty of publishing a sex tape on the OnlyFans website that he had filmed with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison.

As Bear was led to the cells, the remorseless influencer was heard saying: ‘Have a good evening, enjoy your weekends everyone’, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Today Stephen Bear has been jailed following work from specialist domestic abuse officers. We don't tolerate this behaviour in Essex. If you are acting in an abusive way, #Reflect on how to change. Visit https://t.co/Y4L9AqbrVp or call 0845 372 7701. pic.twitter.com/76Pq25huPL — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) March 3, 2023

Bear was sentenced last December for voyeurism and on two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and has been on bail since.

After today’s verdict, Georgia Harrison thanked Essex Police in a tweet: “It changed my life. My only option was to go to the police and thank god I did. Two years of hard work from Essex Police and I really do feel like I’ve got my justice”.

“It changed my life. My only option was to go to the police and thank god I did. Two years of hard work from Essex Police and I really do feel like I’ve got my justice” Georgia Harrison has thanked Essex Police after Stephen Bear was jailed for 21 monthshttps://t.co/DHNuQO9E7O pic.twitter.com/lA4jbWdXlT — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) March 3, 2023

We know reporting a crime to the police can be scary, but if you’re going through abuse in any form, you will be supported. ​ Don’t feel ashamed or embarrassed for something you haven’t consented to. ​ ​Just like survivor Georgia Harrison, we will seek justice for you. pic.twitter.com/Hjp97bdysI — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) March 3, 2023

CCTV cameras at Bear’s home in Loughton, Essex, captured the couple having consensual sex in his garden on August 2, 2020. Ms Harrison waived her right to anonymity during an earlier trial where her legal team said their client had no idea they were being recorded.

The court heard how Bear subsequently earned in excess of £2,000 after he uploaded the footage to his OnlyFans account. When the Celebrity Big Brother winner showed the footage to Ms Harrison, the prosecutor, Ms Carey, said that her client warned him ‘never to send’ it to anyone and that she ‘made it plain how upset she would be if he did.

Bear proceeded to send the footage via Whatsapp to somebody that same day according to the complainant. She then became aware that their video was circulating online later that year. The defendant: “either himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially”, stated Ms Carey.

The defendant had denied all the charges levelled against him, maintaining that he had deleted the footage the same day. He had only ever shared it with Ms Harrison he claimed.

“I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of”, said Ms Harrison last year after Bear was found guilty.

