Stevie Spit’s Charity Market returns to the Emerald Isle supporting four local charities

By Betty Henderson • 03 March 2023 • 12:32

There is always a variety of exciting items for sale at Stevie Spit’s charity market at the Emerald Isle in La Florida each Wednesday. Photo credit: The Emerald Isle La Florida (via Facebook)

STEVE Spit’s charity market is returning every Wednesday to the Emerald Isle in La Florida, offering a unique shopping experience for those looking to grab a bargain while supporting local charities.

With the official relaunch event set to take place on Friday, March 22, the Wednesday markets are already buzzing with activity as local businesses and individuals come together to showcase their wares.

The market, which opens every Wednesday at 10am, is a treasure trove of handmade and second-hand items, providing shoppers with the perfect opportunity to discover something unique and special. From vintage clothing and jewellery to quirky home decor and handmade crafts, there’s something for everyone at the charity market.

But the market isn’t just about shopping. It’s also a vibrant community event, with lively musical entertainment starting at 1pm. Shoppers can browse the stalls while tapping their feet to the beat of the music, creating a fun and festive atmosphere.

The event aims to provide a regular income for four local charities; Elche Children’s Home, Samaritans in Spain, Colegio Diocesano San José Obrero, and an animal rescue charity. By supporting the market, shoppers are also supporting these worthy causes.