Surgeon under investigation for amputating patient’s penis after incorrect diagnosis

By Chris King • 03 March 2023 • 19:15

Image of San Donato hospital in Arezzo, Italy. Credit: Google maps - Gatto NineNineNine (Gatto999)

An Italian surgeon is under investigation after an incorrect diagnosis led to his amputating a patient’s penis.

An investigation has been launched into an Italian surgeon after he allegedly amputated a patient’s penis after an incorrect diagnosis. The 30-year-old urologist initially diagnosed the man as having a cancerous tumour and subsequently performed the operation.

The incident occurred on November 18, 2018, in Tuscany, at the San Donato Hospital in Arezzo and was allegedly a complete success, without any problems. It later came to light that the diagnosis had not been correct, by which time, it was obviously too late, as reported by metro.co.uk.

A preliminary court hearing is said to have been scheduled in Arezzo on March 9. The surgeon is being sued for compensation by his patient, who is believed to be in his 60s.

As reported by the news outlet France Bleu, a similar instance occurred last December at Nantes University Hospital in France. Another unidentified man, said to be in his 30s, had his whole penis removed after a series of errors by a surgeon at the medical facility.

‘I have hatred towards this doctor who did not listen to me. He played Russian roulette with me! I’m really devastated and it’s really shameful’, he told the news outlet. He explained that the surgery left him with ‘no feeling’ where his penis had once been, with only his testicles remaining.

‘Inside I knew it. It was either death or that. And indeed he had removed everything. He had just left the testicles and had cut at the base. But you can’t replace the feeling of a penis with several sensors’, he commented after the incorrect procedure.

According to local reports, the Frenchman is thought to have received compensation of around €62,000 euros (£55k), as opposed to the €1 million that his lawyer had been seeking.

