The Meme Coins – Big Eyes and Dogecoin are the newest investing options for Crypto Investors

Investors are discovering the best strategies to invest in cryptocurrencies with high potential as a result of the booming developments in the crypto world, which present numerous opportunities for portfolio growth. The recent upward trends in the cryptocurrency market have demonstrated that many early coins were profitable investments. Beginning in 2023, the crypto market is worth exploring for all crypto investors, both seasoned investors, and novices.

Early investors may have a hard time deciding where to begin with the thousands of different currencies available, from Bitcoin to the more recent cat-themed coin Big Eyes. Meme coins are among the crypto categories that significantly contribute to joy and entertainment in the current market because of their enormous utility throughout the digital community.

They are the smartest investment strategy for the prevailing bear market and could bring investors enormous profits. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the most recent addition, is demonstrating this statement with its ongoing market trend. The meme coin market, which was previously dominated by dog-themed coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), has seen a surge in popularity since the cat-themed coin’s presale went live.

Dogecoin – The First of its Meme Coins

The first meme coin, Dogecoin, was developed in 2013 with the purpose of becoming a fun, enjoyable alternative to Bitcoin that more people could use. The coin quickly gained notoriety as a result of its branding, which was influenced by memes and its active community on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter. In order to provide a more straightforward approach to cryptocurrency use cases, several meme coins were launched, with Dogecoin (DOGE) at the forefront. According to Coinmarketcap, Dogecoin has developed into a significant player in the cryptocurrency market and is currently ranked outside the top ten. DOGE is faster and more efficient in transactions than many other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

BIG – “Eyes” on Crypto World

Big Eyes Coin- a newly created meme coin is poised to revolutionize the meme coin arena. Financial enthusiasts are drawing a graph for BIG, forecasting it to be a history in the making meme-based cryptocurrency, with the promise of its community-run token. Proving its growth potential. With its incredible presale performance, it continues to astound the digital world. It is nearing its target sale of $50 million after raising more than $30 million in the last few months of presale. With its cutting-edge features and imperative advantages, Big Eyes is holding captive the attention of digital enthusiasts with its most recent promo code of a 200% launch bonus. Additionally, it’s a token created to transfer wealth into the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The most alluring opportunity BIG offers is its sizable donation from its initial token supply to help safeguard the oceans and the life within them.

The ‘Hype’ Around BIG

It goes without saying that the competitive rivalry between other memes and cryptocurrencies will intensify with the launch of Big Eyes Coin. It creates exciting possibilities for investors to hit the big time. With its simplified approach, this token intends to win more souls than other currencies. Furthermore, there are no taxes on the buying or selling of the token, which is a vast improvement over many other cryptocurrencies that charge a fee for doing so.

To make things even more intriguing, the BIG team is introducing its marketing wallet, allowing the community to keep up with the most recent developments in the cryptocurrency market. A paradigm shift for BIG will be brought about by moving forward with the creation of a blockchain ecosystem that will permit the use of NFTs. The thriving NFT market for the token intends to increase its user base by listing on well-known exchanges like Uniswap. Users can take part in NFT events with BIG tokens. The exceptional and endearing work will be accessible to everyone in the NFT community. The playful nature of the token makes them a one-of-a-kind entertaining investment for newbies, facilitating the dissemination of knowledge and contributing to sustainable development.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido