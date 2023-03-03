UK set for extremely cold weather next week, alert issued today

By Sarah Newton-John • 03 March 2023 • 7:17

Snow due next week across the UK/Shutterstock Images

The UK Health Security Agency, (UKHSA) said this morning that very cold air will spread across the entire UK from Monday—bringing snow and a risk of ice. Wintry showers and freezing temperatures are expected next week.

The warning is for weather from 1am on Monday to midnight on Wednesday. The UKHSA is encouraging people to keep warm and be alert for anyone at risk from the weather—people over 65 or with a medical condition.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can.”

The UKHSA advised that wearing several layers of thinner clothing will keep people warmer than wearing one thick layer, and that consuming hot food and drinks is also effective.

England had its driest February in 30 years, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.

