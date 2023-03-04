Actress, Rebel Wilson, reveals run-in with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen which aired on March 2 gave the world an insight into Prince Harry and his wife.

Whilst interviewing Rebel Wilson, Andy asked: “You introduced your mum to Meghan Markle?”

Rebel responded: “We went up to Santa Barbara and met Harry, he could not have been nicer.

She continued: “Meghan was not as cool, she wasn’t as naturally warm.”

“I don’t know maybe with my mum being Australian and just asked her all these slightly rude questions.”

Intrigued, Andy, dug further: “Like what?”

Rebel confirmed: “Like where are your kids and things like that.”

Fans of the actress were quick to defend Rebel, one tweeted: “I love Rebel Wilson. I’d love to meet her and her mum sounds amazing too. Big love to them both. I can’t believe the arrogance Meghan Markle showed she really thinks she is something she ain’t.”

“This is Rebel Wilson, not a z-rated actress Meghan! This is a proper Hollywood actress someone you’d love to be oh wait that’s it. Jealousy reared its head again!”