By Chris King • 04 March 2023 • 18:03

BREAKING: Bus transporting 40 schoolkids plunges into creek in French Alps after driver suffers 'probable medical issue'

A bus carrying 40 schoolkids on their way home from a trip plunged down a creek near the town of Corps in the French Alps.

A bus transporting 40 schoolkids back from a trip to the French Alps mysteriously plunged down into a small creek today, Saturday, March 4. According to local media sources, the section of road that the vehicle was travelling on near the town of Corps was not covered in snow or ice at the time of the accident, and the weather conditions were clear.

The vehicle left the road and plunged down a wooded slope before landing in a ravine at the bottom. Fabien Mulyk, the mayor of Corps, revealed that the driver and his partner suffered serious injuries in the crash and were transferred to a hospital.

Miraculously, one other adult and 18 of the pupils escaped with only minor injuries. This has been credited to the fact that all the passengers were wearing their seatbelts during the journey, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

Mulyk explained that the ‘most probable scenario’ for the accident was that the driver suffered some sort of medical issue while driving the bus. An image posted by a local media outlet on social media shows the bus parked among the trees in the creek with a broken metal roadside barrier in the foreground.

