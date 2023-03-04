By Chris King • 04 March 2023 • 5:10

Image of Tom Sizemore at the premiere of Expendables 3. Credit: Feature Flash Photography / Shutterstock.com

Tom Sizemore, the Hollywood actor, never recovered after suffering a brain aneurysm and passed away at the age of 61 in California.

Holywood star Tom Sizemore passed away at the age of 61 on Friday, March 3. The actor’s death was confirmed by Charles Lago, his manager, as reported by the celebrity news outlet, TMZ.

Charles informed TMZ: “It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (‘Tom Sizemore’) aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank. His Brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side”.

After the acting legend was hospitalised, Charles explained to TMZ that a stroke had been the cause of Sizemore’s aneurysm on February 18. It caused the 61-year-old star to collapse, with paramedics being deployed to his home at around 2am after he was found on the floor. He was subsequently transferred to a medical facility where he has remained since.

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank the hundreds of messages of prayers and support that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them”, Lago told TMZ.

As an actor, Tom Sizemore has built up a very impressive string of appearances in some of the greatest films of all time. His first big break came in Oliver Stone’s epic 1989 war movie, ‘Born On The Fourth Of July’, Among others, he followed that with the part of Detective Cody Nicholson in ‘True Romance’ (1993), in 1995 as Michael Cheritto in ‘Heat’, and as Lieutenant Vincent D’Agosta in 1997’s ‘The Relic’.

His biggest role is surely that of Technical Sergeant Mike Horvath in the 1998 Oscar-winning war movie ‘Saving Private Ryan’. In 2001 he was in ‘Pearl Harbour’, and ‘Black Hawk Down’ in 2001. The list is endless, proving what an acclaimed and popular actor Sizemore has been.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.