Petrol tanker crash causes MASSIVE explosion near homes in Frederick County, Maryland

A huge explosion occurred in Frederick County, Maryland, after a petrol tanker crashed close to a residential area.

A petrol tanker crashed and exploded in Frederick County, Maryland, this morning, Saturday, March 4. Multiple emergency services were immediately deployed to the location to tackle the ensuing blaze.

The incident occurred on Interstate 15 next to an area with residential properties although it is not believed that any of these homes suffered any significant damage from the flames. Traffic was halted on both sides of the highway while the emergency crews battles the flames.

🚨#BREAKING: A Gas Tanker truck has crashed causing a massive explosion 📌 #Frederick | #Maryland

⁰Currently Multiple emergency crews along with hazmat crews are responding to a massive gas tanker explosion in Frederick County Maryland after a gas tanker truck and crashed next… https://t.co/amlwMQIR5p pic.twitter.com/1PAonCho2V — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 4, 2023

Dramatic footage of the blaze was posted on the Disaster News Telegram channel:





Among those dispatched to the scene was the Sykesville Fire Department, which tweeted: “UNUSUAL CALL: Engine 123 has been alerted to transfer to @FCDFRS. Station 2 in Frederick as they fight massive fire involving a fuel tanker and multiple exposures”.

🚨UNUSUAL CALL: Engine 123 has been alerted to transfer to @FCDFRS Station 2 in Frederick as they fight massive fire involving a fuel tanker and multiple exposures. pic.twitter.com/r9YB85B8BN — Sykesville Fire Dept (@SykesvilleFD) March 4, 2023

Frederick County Fire also posted: “Tanker explosion in the area of Rt15 and Rosemont Avenue | both north and south lanes closed | PIO and command staff in route | more information to come | please avoid the area”.

Tanker explosion in the area of Rt15 and Rosemont Avenue | both north and south lanes closed | PIO and command staff in route | more information to come | please avoid the area — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) March 4, 2023

