Claims that Chechen leader and Putin henchman Ramzan Kadyrov is seriously ill

By Chris King • 04 March 2023 • 18:41

Akhmad Zakayev, the former deputy prime minister of Chechnya, claimed Ramzan Kadyrov is suffering from a serious kidney problem.

According to Akhmad Zakayev, the former deputy prime minister of Chechnya, the current Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, is suffering from a serious kidney problem. This rumour has gained more impact due to the fact that he failed to attend Putin’s speech on February 21 in Moscow for the first time.

There has been speculation about the 46-year-old dictator’s health for weeks. His mental state has been obvious for a long time but his physical state is probably not up to par either if Zakayev is to be believed.

In the last few months, whenever appearing in public or in his famous Telegram video posts, Kadyrov appeared to have put on a lot of weight. he also looked very bloated and often was seen having trouble opening his eyes properly.

If the claims made by the exiled former politician about Putin’s brutal ally are correct then kidney problems would certainly explain his bloated body. Kadyrov is said to have brought a luminary from the United Arab Emirates to Chechnya because he doesn’t trust doctors in Moscow.

Dr Yassin Ibrahim M. El-Shahat is the Chief Physician of the Kidney Unit at Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel Hospital. He is believed to have flown to Grozny to treat Kadyrov. That again would explain his no-show at Putin’s recent address. El-Shahat has more than 40 years of experience in his field.

The fact that the Chechen leader appears energetic and agile from time to time is said to be thanks to the various stimulants that he is receiving. Kadyrov is now said to be dependent on these and other pills, as reported by bild.de.

