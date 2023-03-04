Criminal organisation that formed part Spanish biker gang “Comanchero MC” dismantled

In the searches, firearms, bladed weapons, narcotics, neo-Nazi paraphernalia, computer equipment and numerous materials linked to this international biker group were seized, Spain’s Guardia Civil confirmed on Saturday, March 4.

The detainees, who were highly cohesive, formed part of a chapter of the transnational motorcycle gang known as Comanchero MC, self-categorised as ‘outlaws’ or ‘1 per cent’.

The investigation, which has been ongoing since the first quarter of 2022, was initiated thanks to information gathered through international cooperation and collaboration mechanisms between different police agencies.

According to the investigators, it has been proven that, at least between October 2019 and March 2021, the detainees were involved in the continuous shipment of cannabis-type drugs to different European countries, such as France and Germany.

The modus operandi consisted of hiding large quantities of narcotic substances in the structures of lorry trailers, and a seizure of around 150 kilograms of marijuana was certified at the French border, where two of the members were arrested and are currently in prison in France.

The other branch of this ‘criminal enterprise’ was the shipment of methamphetamine hidden in porcelain sheets and other construction materials to Australia, where the original chapter of this biker gang is located, with a shipment of three kilograms of methamphetamine having been seized at customs, coming from Spain.

In the searches, firearms, a multitude of bladed and prohibited weapons, narcotic substances, neo-Nazi symbols, computer equipment, cash, jewellery, luxury watches and numerous items linked to this biker group was seized.

The operation, which has been coordinated by the Instruction Court number three of Guadalajara, has been developed jointly by the Information Headquarters (UCE3), the Information Group of the Guardia Civil Command of Guadalajara, the Central UDYCO of the General Commissariat of Judicial Police and the General Commissariat of Information of the Police.

The extensive police operation, which has culminated in the arrest of five people and the search of five homes, has counted, in addition to the aforementioned units, with the deployment of technical teams such as Canine Guides or the Operational Group of Technical Interventions. Furthermore, given the seriousness of the crimes under investigation, the intervention of the Special Operations Group of the National Police (GEO) and the Special Intervention Unit (UEI) of the Civil Guard was required.