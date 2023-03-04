By Anna Ellis • 04 March 2023 • 10:26
Criminal organisation that formed part Spanish biker gang "Comanchero MC" dismantled. Image: Guardia Civil / Interior Ministry.
The detainees, who were highly cohesive, formed part of a chapter of the transnational motorcycle gang known as Comanchero MC, self-categorised as ‘outlaws’ or ‘1 per cent’.
The investigation, which has been ongoing since the first quarter of 2022, was initiated thanks to information gathered through international cooperation and collaboration mechanisms between different police agencies.
According to the investigators, it has been proven that, at least between October 2019 and March 2021, the detainees were involved in the continuous shipment of cannabis-type drugs to different European countries, such as France and Germany.
The modus operandi consisted of hiding large quantities of narcotic substances in the structures of lorry trailers, and a seizure of around 150 kilograms of marijuana was certified at the French border, where two of the members were arrested and are currently in prison in France.
The other branch of this ‘criminal enterprise’ was the shipment of methamphetamine hidden in porcelain sheets and other construction materials to Australia, where the original chapter of this biker gang is located, with a shipment of three kilograms of methamphetamine having been seized at customs, coming from Spain.
In the searches, firearms, a multitude of bladed and prohibited weapons, narcotic substances, neo-Nazi symbols, computer equipment, cash, jewellery, luxury watches and numerous items linked to this biker group was seized.
The operation, which has been coordinated by the Instruction Court number three of Guadalajara, has been developed jointly by the Information Headquarters (UCE3), the Information Group of the Guardia Civil Command of Guadalajara, the Central UDYCO of the General Commissariat of Judicial Police and the General Commissariat of Information of the Police.
The extensive police operation, which has culminated in the arrest of five people and the search of five homes, has counted, in addition to the aforementioned units, with the deployment of technical teams such as Canine Guides or the Operational Group of Technical Interventions. Furthermore, given the seriousness of the crimes under investigation, the intervention of the Special Operations Group of the National Police (GEO) and the Special Intervention Unit (UEI) of the Civil Guard was required.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.