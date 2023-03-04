Dogetti offers a 900% increase during 1st phase purchase; plus, are the SEC Unsettling Crypto Giants Cardano and USD Coin?

By EWN • 04 March 2023 • 10:00

Dogetti (DETI) is gathering pace with its presale, as phase 1 is offering up a possible 900% increase of returns when buying its native coin during the 1st phase. The gangster meme coin project will move onto phase 2 when they hit $170,000 more, so time is of the essence if you want to take advantage of a lower-cost margin

In this article, we’ll discuss how the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is causing a few jitters in the market as they inform us of a new subpoena. How will this affect the fortunes of Cardano (ADA) And USD Coin (USDC)? We’ll also go into some depth concerning the presale of the new meme-coin Dogetti.

Robinhood not so merry

During the festive period, you may have been opening presents, sipping eggnog, or even singing a lovely festive song. During this seasonal extravaganza, Robinhood was not celebrating; they were being hit with a subpoena by the SEC. The cryptocurrency trading & investing app recently revealed they were subpoenaed in December concerning the company’s crypto listings and custody of assets.

USD Coin loving the long-term

The USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin designed to be pegged to the US dollar, this may sound like you’re putting out the washing, but in fact, you a create a stablecoin. The one way to look at this coin is that it’s a cheeky function to tokenize the US dollar. The stablecoin also stabilises the market via a solid link to the dollar.

As SEC scrutiny of the crypto markets increases, a recent report from InvestorsObserver has released a long-term technical score for the stablecoin. By analysing consistency and volatility, the technical score of 86 suggests that the USDC is a buy-and-hold solid investment for the long term.

Cardano making castles in the sand

The following crypto giant to navigate the SEC is Cardano, a blockchain platform designed to process transactions with its native coin ADA. Cardano has gained success due to the flexibility of its transactional approach. The idea is that most, if not all, transactions can occur, allowing a free-flowing connection point between different blockchains.

In recent news, the Cardano NFT project ‘Clay Nation’ is set to be integrated into The SandBox Game. This move will promote Web3 interoperability. The Sandbox (SAND) is a 3D game builder and NFT platform; many see this as a marriage made in heaven. With all this positivity, and interconnectivity, you could almost completely forget about the SEC scrutiny.

How Now, DogettiDAO?

Since time immemorial, the creature we know as ‘Dog’ has sat side by side dutifully with us. Dogs have been our guards, our friends, and now meme-coin gangsters! Dogetti is streaming through its 1st phase of the presale. As they near the $170,000 target for stage 2, the Dogetti DETI cost will always be a lot higher. With a possible 900% return increase, it’s unsurprising that people are patting this doggy’s crypto head.

The main focus of Dogetti is creating a solid community; they call this feature ‘The Family.’ As we know, any true family has a dog, so you should start thinking about a crypto dog too. The DogettiDAO is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation and will help you with all ideas and developments via its voting system. This new meme-coin aims to create a secure network and ensure profitability for its ‘Family.’

Lastly, you need to make sure that you take part in their meme competitions and start collecting their vast array of NFTs. You can also mint your NFTs, which is fun for all the family! If all that wasn’t enough, they have also offered the first-time buyer 25% additional DETI tokens. Just use WISEGUY25, no spaces; good luck!

