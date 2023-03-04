Eleven minutes’ exercise a day can help to prevent premature death

By Linda Hall • 04 March 2023 • 16:37
OUTDOOR EXERCISE: Health benefit from just 11 minutes’ activity
Photo credit: Pixabayt/MabelAmber
That raises the question of how much or how little is required to bring health benefits.
In the UK, the NHS recommends weekly exercise of between 150 and 300 minutes of physical activity that increases the heart rate and makes you breathe hard.
The majority who don’t manage even the minimum 150 minutes will be glad to learn that researchers from the University of Cambridge found that as little as 11 minutes of daily activity is enough to prevent one in 10 premature deaths.
Doing some exercise is better than doing nothing, the researchers from the University of Cambridge said, whether it involved riding a bicycle, walking briskly, playing tennis or hiking.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.