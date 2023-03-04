Eleven minutes’ exercise a day can help to prevent premature death

By Linda Hall • 04 March 2023 • 16:37

OUTDOOR EXERCISE: Health benefit from just 11 minutes’ activity Photo credit: Pixabayt/MabelAmber

AS the worst of winter recedes, there is more incentive to resume outdoors exercise after months of huddling indoors.

That raises the question of how much or how little is required to bring health benefits.

In the UK, the NHS recommends weekly exercise of between 150 and 300 minutes of physical activity that increases the heart rate and makes you breathe hard.

The majority who don’t manage even the minimum 150 minutes will be glad to learn that researchers from the University of Cambridge found that as little as 11 minutes of daily activity is enough to prevent one in 10 premature deaths.

Doing some exercise is better than doing nothing, the researchers from the University of Cambridge said, whether it involved riding a bicycle, walking briskly, playing tennis or hiking.

