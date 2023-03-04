Gas in Europe costs less than $500 for the first time since August 2021

By Chris King • 04 March 2023 • 4:42

Image of a natural gas pipeline supply. Credit: Eurostat

For the first time since August 2021, gas in Europe costs less than $500.



According to the TASS news agency, with reference to its own calculations and data from the London ICE exchange on futures, the price of gas in Europe fell three times over the winter. It now stands at around $515 per 1,000 cubic metres. m.

This drop in prices has materialised due to gas storage facilities being filled to high capacities combined with an abnormally warm winter they detailed.

“If on November 30 gas futures traded at about $1,550 per 1,000 cubic meters. m, then on February 28, trading closed at $ 515 – three times lower compared to the beginning of winter. The strongest decline was observed on February 28, when the gas price dropped to $505 for the first time since the end of August 2021.

During December the cost of natural gas averaged about $1,272 per 1,000 cubic meters. m, in January – $712, and in February – approximately $583 the outlet specified. By mid-December, thermometers in Europe showed temperatures below the climatic norm, but soon a prolonged warming began in the region.

In addition, EU UGSF stocks are at a historical high for the winter – they are filled at 61.65 per cent – 21.61 per cent higher than usual over the past five years. According to the agency, they contain 66.94 billion cubic meters. m of gas.

At the same time, Gazprom previously reported that such a high occupancy of storage facilities does not guarantee the passage of the autumn-winter period, as reported by gazeta.ru.

On Friday 3, the cost of gas in Europe for the first time since August 23, 2021, dropped even lower. The price was $500 per 1,000 cubic meters. m, according to RIA Novosti with reference to the data of the London stock exchange ICE.

According to the agency, April futures on the TTF index, the largest Dutch hub in Europe, showed the cost of gas at $497.3 per thousand cubic meters. m. A year ago, gas prices were 3.7 times higher – about $1,900 per thousand cubic meters.

The cost of gas in Europe, according to open sources, has been increasing since the spring of 2021. By the end of summer, TTF gas quotes exceeded $600, and in autumn they reached $1,000. After the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in the spring of last year, due to fears of a ban on the import of Russian energy resources, prices reached a record high of $3,892 per thousand cubic meters.

On August 22, 2022, Dmitry Medvedev, the first Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, posting on his Telegram channel, commented on the rapid rise in gas prices in Europe.

He wrote: “This delightful combination almost worked out for European politicians. Gas – $2,800 per thousand cubic meters, austerity mode. It seems that only Scholz, who is looking for gas in Canada, is fully washed. What will happen to the price at the end of the year? 3000$? 4000$? Who is more, gentlemen?”.

Medvedev posted again on August 28, addressing his words to the “heads of state and government of the countries of the European Union”, in which he wrote that “due to the increase in gas prices to €3,500 per thousand cubic meters, I have to increase the forecast price to €5,000 by the end of 2022”.

He accompanied his post with a picture he titled ‘Gas Father’, which depicted a gloomy old man with a candle in his hand, and the phrase: ‘With warm regards’.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.