Gone to the Dogs? Dogecoin, Shiba Inu knocked down the Crypto Ranking as Big Eyes Soars

By EWN • 04 March 2023 • 10:15

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, two of the most widely used cryptocurrencies, have fallen in popularity as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) rises. Recently, there has been a lot of volatility on the cryptocurrency market, with sharp swings in the cost of different digital assets.

In this article, we will examine the reason for these fluctuations as well as its implication on the crypto market ranking.

Dogecoin: Meme King or Meme Kid?

When Elon Musk tweeted about Dogecoin earlier this year, the 2013 joke cryptocurrency saw a significant increase in notoriety. The cryptocurrency known as the king of meme coins experienced a huge increase in value, with an all-time high of $0.68 being reached in May 2021.

However, following its recent continuous loss of value, Dogecoin, on Wednesday, got knocked off the 8th position, losing its place as one of the top eight cryptocurrencies by market capitalization to Polygon, dropping to $10,916,181,988 in market cap.

Shiba Inu: Shiba Holders ‘Shiver’ in disbelief

Similar to Dogecoin, Shiba Inu has been slipping down the rankings. Shiba Inu was developed with the intention of creating a huge competition for Dogecoin. Shiba Inu received a lot of interest when it was listed earlier this year on different cryptocurrency exchanges, and its price soared to an all-time high of $0.00003791 in May 2021.

Shiba Inu’s worth has, however, been declining ever since, which has heavily impacted its position on the ranking table. The “Dogecoin killer”, like it is fondly called, slipped to 14th position on Wednesday, with a market capitalisation of $6,813,253,931, to the dismay of its followers.

Big Eyes Coin: The bigger the better

Big Eyes Coin has been rapidly acquiring market share, while growing in financial strength since its creation in late 2022. The community-driven cryptocurrency seeks to improve the crypto industry’s level of fairness and openness. Big Eyes Coin has now raised a staggering $31 million in presale, and is not resting on its oars!

Recent media attention has also been drawn to Big Eyes Coin as a result of its unbelievable presale achievements as well as collaboration with a significant blockchain-based gaming network. The partnership is anticipated to increase the ecosystem of Big Eyes Coin’s users and liquidity, potentially increasing the coin’s worth.

As its presale comes to an end and it prepares to debut, BIG is currently giving away a sizable percentage to investors! For instance, those who invested $1,000 in BIG at debut would have received 10,000,000 Big Eyes Coin tokens, whereas those who invested the same amount now would receive a staggering 2,040,816 Big Eyes Coin tokens. Everyone is urged to take advantage of this deal in order to maximize their earnings through $BIG. Purchase right away to avoid further price rises!

Don’t pass up this opportunity to increase your assets because the price is rising! Each Big Eyes Coin was worth $0.0001 in stage 1 of the preorder and is now worth $0.00049 in stage 12, startling 390% rise, to be exact. As time goes on, investors will start to receive fewer tokens for the same amount of money as the presale nears completion. Put your money where your interest is right away by visiting the Big Eyes Coin website now!

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido