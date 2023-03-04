How are Avalanche, Big Eyes Coin, and Solana improving sustainability in the notoriously energy intensive Crypto Market?

By EWN • 04 March 2023 • 10:30

As many know, the crypto market is plagued by energy-intensive platforms with slow speeds and high gas fees. However, some crypto platforms are starting to improve their stance on sustainability, with several platforms taking the appropriate steps to limit their energy usage and reduce their carbon footprint.

The three cryptocurrencies that stand out at the moment are Avalanche (AVAX), Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and Solana (SOL). These three platforms have prioritised sustainability for their networks, with Avalanche and Solana becoming carbon neutral and Big Eyes Coin dedicating a significant amount of its tokens to charity. Let’s find out more about these platforms and what they’re doing to limit their energy consumption.

Big Eyes Coin’s commitment to charity

Big Eyes Coin entered its first presale stage in 2022, and the rest was history. Since this point, Big Eyes Coin has raised more than $30 million in one of the most eclectic presales the crypto market has ever seen.

So, what is Big Eyes Coin doing for charity? Big Eyes Coin has set aside 5% of its tokens for charitable purposes, specifically ocean conservation efforts. However, Big Eyes Coin will not donate exclusively to ocean conservation efforts, as seen by the donations the platform has already made. Big Eyes Coin has donated $1,000 to Action for Child Trauma International.

Additionally, Big Eyes Coin has released Loot Boxes for its community. Buyers have a choice out of three boxes, each increasing in rarity. The lowest prize you can obtain from the box is how much you pay for it, so everyone’s a winner! The three boxes you can choose from are the Cute Box, the Kitty Vault, and the Super Saiyan Box.

Solana uses carbon offsets to achieve carbon neutrality

While the blockchain industry was experiencing slow transactions with high fees, as seen with Ethereum (ETH) 1.0 and Bitcoin (BTC), Solana was creating solutions. Solana took two consensuses and combined them to reach an unprecedented 50,000 transactions per second.

The Solana network reduced its energy consumption by using carbon offsets. The Solana foundation partnered with Watershed Climate to offset Solana’s carbon emissions in 2021. Solana funded refrigerant destruction, one of the most effective ways to increase carbon offsetting, according to Green America.

As mentioned above, the blockchain industry was experiencing high gas fees before Solana came along. Solana has managed to cap transaction costs on its network, with the average transaction costing just $0.00025.

Avalanche is the name, carbon neutrality is the game

Avalanche has maintained its status as energy conscious, utilising a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus to limit energy consumption and improve scalability. Avalanche boasts one of the quickest time-to-finality transaction rates in the blockchain industry, processing 4,500 transactions per second.

Due to Avalanche’s PoS consensus, the blockchain is CPU-optimal, allowing it to remain energy-efficient in the energy-intensive crypto market. The blockchain even announced that it had achieved carbon neutrality in November 2021!

Sustainability isn’t the only benefit of the Avalanche platform. Avalanche also allows its users to launch customised blockchains, either private or public. The network allows you to dictate exactly how the blockchain will run, to fit your application needs.

Final Thoughts

As seen above, each of these cryptocurrencies has prioritised sustainability on its network. Solana and Avalanche have achieved carbon neutrality, while also heightening their performance for their users.

Big Eyes Coin has taken a charitable approach, setting aside 5% of its tokens for ocean conservation efforts.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

