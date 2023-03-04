King Charles III to visit France and Germany later this month

By Sarah Newton-John • 04 March 2023 • 7:35

Charles and Camilla to travel later this month/Shutterstock Images

In what could be seen as gestures of post-Brexit diplomacy, the historic first state visits for King Charles III will be France and Germany, March 26–31 hosted by Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The visits to Britain’s historic European neighbours are being made at the request of the British government and also at the invitation of the French and German governments, according to the palace.

Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, will make the first state visit by a British monarch since 2015 as the late Queen Elizabeth II stopped travelling in her later years. The former Queen passed away on 8 September 2022 after a reign of 70 years.

“The visit will celebrate the U.K.’s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values,” the palace said. “It is also a chance to look forwards and show the many ways our countries are working in partnership, whether that be to tackle climate change; respond to the conflict in Ukraine; seize trade and investment opportunities or share the best of our arts and culture.”

Charles III is King of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth realms and at age 73 became the oldest person to ever accede the Britosh throne.

Holy oil, chrism, that will be used to anoint Charles at his coronation on 6 May was consecrated in Jerusalem on Friday. It was made using olives harvested from the Mount of Olives, land that has major religious symbolism for Jews and Christians, in Jerusalem’s Old City.

