Lidl in the USA recalling Cocktail Shrimp

By Sarah Newton-John • 04 March 2023 • 16:15

Lidl groceries/Shutterstock Images

Routine testing of ready-to-eat Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl has led to a recall due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Lidl US has store locations in Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

Recalled product:

All units of the ready-to-eat Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl

Packaged in 7 oz. containers

UPC of 4056489411499.

All product codes currently on the market are subject to the recall

Lidl US had received no reports or complaints of illness related to the product. If you have purchased it, do not eat it and return it immediately to your nearest Lidl for a full refund.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

