By Anna Ellis • 04 March 2023 • 12:32

Mayor of London and prominent actor come to blows over ULEZ charges in London. Image: Sadiq Khan / Facebook.

The dispute comes after Khan described protestors who gathered to oppose the proposed ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion as far right, Covid deniers and Tories.



In defence of his ULEZ plan, on Saturday, March 4, Khan said: “Imagine being so scared to take your child near main roads because the dirty air could trigger an asthma attack.”

“London’s air should never have been allowed to harm our children like this. Clean air is a right, not a privilege.”