By Anna Ellis • 04 March 2023 • 12:32
Mayor of London and prominent actor come to blows over ULEZ charges in London. Image: Sadiq Khan / Facebook.
In defence of his ULEZ plan, on Saturday, March 4, Khan said: “Imagine being so scared to take your child near main roads because the dirty air could trigger an asthma attack.”
“London’s air should never have been allowed to harm our children like this. Clean air is a right, not a privilege.”
Actor and presenter, Laurence Fox was quick to respond to the Mayor’s comment, tweeting: “One person has died from pollution in London since 2001. No one is buying your tax scam. That’s why you were booed and heckled by those you resort to calling “far-right extremists” for being priced off the road. Why don’t you create an Ultra Low Crime Zone instead?”
1 person has died from pollution in London since 2001.
No one is buying your tax scam.
That’s why you were booed and heckled by those you resort to calling “far right extremists” for being priced off the road.
Why don’t you create an Ultra Low Crime Zone instead? @SadiqKhan https://t.co/JO9EoRQA2A
— Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) March 4, 2023
Unhappy Londoners were quick to disagree with Khan, one posting: “Imagine being scared to let your kids out to walk those roads alone through fear of being stabbed or a crime committed against them Sadiq Air is not the biggest problem in London you are.”
Imagine being scared to let your kids out to walk those roads alone through fear of being stabbed or a crime committed against them Sadiq Air is not the biggest problem in London you are
— Wrighty By Name (@LisaWright1975) March 4, 2023
