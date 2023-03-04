Move on from Dogecoin & Shiba Inu, Dogetti holders enjoy 900% ROI

By EWN • 04 March 2023 • 10:45

Token collectors can’t get enough of meme coins. They’re cute, fun, and can generate wealth, making crypto investments more interesting. However, you should carefully analyze and compare tokens to get the most out of your investments. You can try out new meme coins like Dogetti (DETI), or go after bigger names like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Read on to find out which meme coin to invest in this month.

Dogetti family happy with 900% ROI

Dogetti is one of the newest meme coins in the crypto space, and yet it is considered a promising token once it launches.

As of this writing, DETI’s presale is still in Stage 1, with only $170,000 left in this stage. Coins are selling super quickly since it benefits a lot of early investors.

For instance, the starting price of DETI is $0.00007. When Stage 2 comes, the price significantly increases by 300% from Stage 1 and by Stage 5, early investors get up to 900% return on investment (ROI). As you can see, the stage where you buy presale coins matters. The more you are hesitant, the more you lose when the coin launches on an exchange!

In a matter of two weeks, the crypto coin has raised $250,000 and has achieved more than half of its presale goals! This shows the loyalty that the Dogetti family has for this project, and in return, the crypto coin gives more to its community.

According to Dogetti’s website, for each transaction, 2% will be redistributed to token holders, meaning you can generate wealth just by having DETI tokens in your crypto wallet.

Dogetti also takes 2% from every transaction into their charity wallet and another 2% to be spent on liquidity and burn wallets, ensuring the project and the family’s stability in the longer term.

Team Doge waits for coin comeback

Dogecoin gained fame as one of the most explosive crypto coins as its price skyrocketed by 9,000% between January and May 2021. However, prices dipped in the following years, but DOGE holders are still hopeful that the coin can return to its former glory.

One of the advantages of investing early in the game is that you would earn more in the future when the coin’s value rises. For instance, if you had bought $10,000 of DOGE in 2020, it would be worth $327,000 this year!

One of the biggest reasons why Dogecoin reached the moon was due to its community’s support of the project, not to mention, Elon Musk’s public praises for the coin. As a result, many crypto enthusiasts flocked to the coin after it became a viral sensation in 2021.

As of March 2023, Dogecoin hovers on the 9th spot on CoinMarketCap, with a total of $10 billion market cap.

Shiba Inu investors predict coin decline

Shiba Inu experts and analysts foresee SHIB trouble as investors move tokens from their crypto wallets to exchanges.

Previous evidence suggests that if the coins were sold, their price would dip quickly. This was indicated by observing the tokens’ movements from crypto wallets that contain a large portion of the supply. If a huge amount of SHIB is sold, its price may drop because more coins are accessible to the market.

However, price decline can be prevented if SHIB tokens are transferred to associated decentralized finance (DeFi) apps.

Currently, there are many meme coins to choose from. DOGE prices went up after years of its release, while SHIB’s market looks risky in the meantime.

You may want to go after a new meme coin, like Dogetti, where you can take advantage of its presale prices as it might be the next Dogecoin. At the same time, you can take a break from the market volatility and invest in a coin that has not yet been listed on an exchange.

If you are ready to become part of this special family, you can visit Dogetti’s website to buy DETI and use their family code: WISEGUY25 to earn 25% extra tokens!

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido