Polygon and Solana witness price plunge this week as Dogetti offers an enticing 900% increase for buyers in stage 1 of its pre-sale

The only thing predictable about the crypto market is its unpredictability. The seesaw nature of price changes is a feature of the crypto market that can call for careful consideration from investors when placing their money on a coin. And in a week in which Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL), two big mainstays in the crypto market, have witnessed price plunges, Dogetti (DETI) is ramping up its presales with an enticing offer of a 900% increase on purchases during Stage 1.

This article will explore how the three cryptos are faring this week and why they are attractive propositions for potential token buyers.

Dogetti is the new big bad dog in town

Dogetti is a new meme coin that is quickly generating attention, with many crypto experts tipping it to be a success story and definitely a cryptocurrency to buy in 2023. Right now, it is in its presale stages, meaning it is offering a limited supply of DETI tokens to buyers. In Stage 1 of its pre-sales, it has already generated impressive numbers and is just $170,000 away from moving on to Stage 2. Right now, there is a 900% increase for buyers on the value of their purchases when they acquire DETI tokens during Stage 1. But with Stage 1 close to an end, there isn’t much time for investors to get in on this before Stage 2 opens.

Dogetti has garnered a lot of attention for how it has climbed in prominence, with many speculating it is the next big thing on the meme coin scene. It draws inspiration from a wealth of mafia literature on the themes of loyalty and family. This is embodied in its ecosystem, which comprises three features: DogettiSwap, Dogetti NFTs, and DogettiDAO. There is a 6% transaction cost on DogettiSwap, where users can trade any ERC-20 token. Of this cost, 2% is allocated to a liquidity pool, a further 2% is given to charity, and the remaining 2% is distributed across Dogetti wallets.

As far as Dogetti is concerned, the family looks after itself.

Polygon remains a top crypto for 2023 despite price dip this week

The price of Polygon dipped by nearly 15% across seven days, with each MATIC token trading for around $1.22 with a market cap of just over $10m. Despite this, Polygon remains one of the more potent blockchain platforms in the DeFi space that enables developers to build decentralised applications with low-cost transactions. Polygon uses Ethereum as its base layer and solves Ethereum’s scalability issues, and provides faster and cheaper transactions than the Ethereum network. This is one of its selling points that draws developers looking to build and launch decentralised applications.

Polygon is also benefiting from increased demand from big names. Varying forms of partnerships created in 2022 with companies like Coca-Cola and Starbucks created a resilient crypto that helped establish it as one of the top cryptos in the world. With demand for it still high, it could easily see its MATIC tokens return to the former heights of $3 and eventually exceed that.

Solana is a dream Blockchain platform for DeFi applications despite price fall this week

The price of Solana fell by over 10% this week, with its market cap now valued at just over $8m, according to CoinMarketCap. Despite this big price dip, it too shares similar qualities to Polygon in what it can offer developers and investors. Solana offers a faster and very cost-effective platform for developers looking to launch their DeFi applications. For those hoping to build in the DeFi space, Solana is a more than useful blockchain platform that offers a solution to their needs and deserves their attention in 2023.

Right now, there is a case to be made that Solana, Polygon, and Dogetti are three of the cryptos any potential investor should be looking to buy in. With Dogetti currently in an exciting presale, there isn’t a better time to join its family and enjoy the spoils of its successes.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido