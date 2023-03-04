Russian Embassy in London accuses Britain of fabricating the Salisbury poisoning incident

By Chris King • 04 March 2023 • 0:21

Image of Sergei and Yulia Skripal. Credit: [email protected]

Britain has been accused of fabricating the Salisbury poisoning incident by the Russian Embassy in London.

A statement released this Saturday, March 4, by the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom, accused the British authorities of fabricating the 2018 Salisbury poisoning incident. They claimed it was rigged as part of preparing the population for a confrontation with Russia.

Many details of what has really happened in #Salisbury to Sergei and Yulia #Skripal remain unknown. Many questions remain unanswered by the #UK authorities. 📝 Read our full report "Salisbury: Five Years of Unanswered Questions " here: https://t.co/KpPlX8pP7n pic.twitter.com/1Z0CqRyCEu — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) March 3, 2023

“In 2018, this provocation could still look like a single incident used to dismantle the construct that was present at that time in relations between our countries. Now we understand that London was not interested in searching for the truth. The British fabricated the chemical incident in Salisbury in order to start preparing their population and their allies for a confrontation that has now turned into a military-political plane in Ukraine”.

❓ Why have Sergei and Yulia #Skripal’s mobile phones been switched off for 4️⃣ hours on 4 March? Where were they during this period? pic.twitter.com/j5ze7DaOKO — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) March 3, 2023

The Russian diplomatic mission drew attention to the fact that: “over all these years, the true circumstances of what happened have not been established by the British authorities, who flatly refused the cooperation offered by Russia and at the same time stubbornly replicated accusations against the Russian Federation”, it continued.

“Over time, especially against the backdrop of the Russophobic hysteria provoked in the West last year, it is obvious that the events of 2018 were only a ‘trial balloon’ in a systematic information and psychological campaign aimed at demonising Russia”, the report added.

A note was sent at the time to the British Foreign Office it detailed, demanding to clarify the situation regarding the health and location of Sergei and Yulia Skripal.

“On the eve of the anniversary of the Salisbury incident, another note was sent to the UK Foreign Office setting out our position and demanding that London clarify what was happening”, the statement explained. The Russian diplomatic mission in London stressed that it would not stop: “pursuing answers from the UK to absolutely legitimate and well-founded questions”.

“Unfortunately, we still do not know anything about the fate of our two citizens who disappeared on British soil. Our numerous appeals addressed to the authorities of the United Kingdom regarding the circumstances of the incident in Salisbury and the current situation of Sergei and Yulia Skripal remain unanswered”, they continued. It concluded: “This attitude has to be considered exclusively as a gross violation by the British of the rights of our country and Russian citizens, as well as London’s violation of its international obligations under two fundamentally important documents – the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963 and the bilateral Consular Convention of 1965”.