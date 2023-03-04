Russian Embassy in London accuses Britain of fabricating the Salisbury poisoning incident

By Chris King • 04 March 2023 • 0:21
Image of Sergei and Yulia Skripal.
Credit: [email protected]
A statement released this Saturday, March 4, by the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom, accused the British authorities of fabricating the 2018 Salisbury poisoning incident. They claimed it was rigged as part of preparing the population for a confrontation with Russia.
Many details of what has really happened in #Salisbury to Sergei and Yulia #Skripal remain unknown. Many questions remain unanswered by the #UK authorities.
📝 Read our full report "Salisbury: Five Years of Unanswered Questions " here: https://t.co/KpPlX8pP7n pic.twitter.com/1Z0CqRyCEu
— Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) March 3, 2023
“In 2018, this provocation could still look like a single incident used to dismantle the construct that was present at that time in relations between our countries. Now we understand that London was not interested in searching for the truth. The British fabricated the chemical incident in Salisbury in order to start preparing their population and their allies for a confrontation that has now turned into a military-political plane in Ukraine”.
The Russian diplomatic mission drew attention to the fact that: “over all these years, the true circumstances of what happened have not been established by the British authorities, who flatly refused the cooperation offered by Russia and at the same time stubbornly replicated accusations against the Russian Federation”, it continued.
“Over time, especially against the backdrop of the Russophobic hysteria provoked in the West last year, it is obvious that the events of 2018 were only a ‘trial balloon’ in a systematic information and psychological campaign aimed at demonising Russia”, the report added.
A note was sent at the time to the British Foreign Office it detailed, demanding to clarify the situation regarding the health and location of Sergei and Yulia Skripal.
“On the eve of the anniversary of the Salisbury incident, another note was sent to the UK Foreign Office setting out our position and demanding that London clarify what was happening”, the statement explained. The Russian diplomatic mission in London stressed that it would not stop: “pursuing answers from the UK to absolutely legitimate and well-founded questions”.
According to the British side, on March 4, 2018, former GRU colonel Sergei Skripal, who was convicted in Russia for spying for the UK, and his daughter Yulia were exposed to the Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury. Later, London made a statement that this substance was allegedly developed in Russia, on this basis accused Moscow of being involved in the incident. The Russian side categorically rejected all speculations in this regard. Specialists from the laboratory in the British Porton Down have not been able to establish the origin of the substance with which, presumably, the Skripals were poisoned.
On September 5, 2018, Theresa May, then head of the British government, informed the British Parliament about the findings of the investigation. She stated that two Russians with passports in the names of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom the British intelligence services considered ‘agents of the GRU’ were suspected of attempting to kill the Skripals.
Petrov and Boshirov themselves gave an interview to the RT television channel, in which they denied these accusations. Later, Scotland Yard reported that Denis Sergeev, who was allegedly also an alleged ‘GRU agent’, was also charged in the Skripal case.
Share this story
