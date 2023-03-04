Sarah and Andrew might be moving house too

By Sarah Newton-John • 04 March 2023 • 15:32

Sarah and Andrew might be moving/Shutterstock Images

Prince Andrew, 63, and Sarah Ferguson, also 63, may be moved out of the Royal Lodge and into the Sussexes’ smaller UK base, also in Windsor. Charles III reportedly offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage to Prince Andrew after evicting his son and Meghan Markle.

Prince Andrew has lived at the Royal Lodge for 20 years and according to royal correspondent Richard Palmer, Andrew will “fight tooth and nail to stay at Royal Lodge.”

In related news, Sarah, who still lives with Andrew, has reportedly struck up a friendship with wealthy property magnate, Trammell Crow Junior who inherited his father’s firm

A source has said: “It’s not as if he [Andrew] and Fergie don’t have form for sparking up these friendships, and in the past there has always been something in it for them.

“So when Fergie started booking flights to Texas and putting multiple meetings in her diary with such a wealthy American, it sparked some interesting questions.”

Speaking of the friendship, the source added: “Officially they’ve bonded over a shared interest in environmental issues, but it feels like a lot of discussions and a lot of air travel to solely discuss green matters.

“And it’s hard to imagine what the Duchess can offer to do for him.”

