Sylvester Stallone is not in the latest ‘Rocky’ movie, ‘Creed III’…here’s why

By Sarah Newton-John • 04 March 2023 • 9:57

Sylvester Stallone acts in the series “Tulsa King” that is breaking audience records in the USA since November. But he does not appear in “Creed III”, the latest film in the “Rocky” franchise. His absence in “Creed III” is the first time in nine films and 47 years that Rocky Balboa does not play in the series.

The reasons for this are twofold, according to Variety: He was not in favour of the creative direction on the movie, and, more importantly he clashes, for decades, with franchise producer, Irwin Winkler. Stallone did not like the “dark” feel of the latest “Rocky” movie, as Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman observed in his review, “Creed III” is a sports drama that feels more like a “Cape Fear”-inspired thriller than a traditional “Rocky” movie.

Stallone and Winkler have feuded over the rights to the boxing movie franchise since the 1976 original, when Sly, quiet naively, sold them to Winkler when he was starting out and struggling in the industry. The franchise has paid off.

The clash between Stallone and Winkler over “Rocky” rights was reignited last year. Stallone published an Instagram post in July featuring a portrait of Winkler as a knife-tongued serpent.

“A very flattering portrait of the great ‘Rocky’/’Creed’ producer, Irwin Winkler, from one of the country’s greatest,” Stallone wrote in the caption. “After Irwin controlling ‘Rocky’ for over 47 years, and now ‘Creed’, I really would like to have at least a little [of] WHAT’S LEFT of my rights back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN — I believe that would be a fair gesture from this 93-year-old gentleman?”

As long as the producer maintains the rights to the franchise, it doesn’t seem like moviegoers will ever see Stallone’s Rocky back on the big screen.

“Tulsa King” a small screen series, is the story of Mafia boss, Stallone who is released from prison, sent to Tulsa, and sets up a criminal organization.

