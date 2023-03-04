Temperatures FINALLY set to rise across Spain but ice set to be replaced with rain

By Sarah Newton-John • 04 March 2023 • 9:20

Warmer but wetter in Spain next week/Shutterstock Images

Sunshine and rising temperatures forecast across most of Spain today and brutal sub-zero temperatures are set to end. The cold snap with snow and ice that Spaniards experienced recently may be the final flurry of winter for this year.

An Atlantic storm coming to the southwest of the mainland on Sunday will bring rain to a large part of the country this coming week.

Aemet spokesperson, Rubén del Campo, said that at dawn on 2 March temperatures reached -10C in Molina de Aragón (Guadalajara) and in other cities such as Soria or León the thermometers registered -6C. The freezing temperatures have left a very cold environment, with values ​​well below the usual values ​​for the time of year. Also in the south of the country, in Cordoba, Seville and Badajoz, they dropped to -3ºC.

There will be a rise in temperatures as the week ends but night frosts will continue in the Spanish interior as Storm Juliette makes her way out of the country.

Del Campo said the Spanish weather next week will be marked by uncertainty, but there will be a significant rise in minimum temperatures along with overcast days and more rain. The cold air mass will change to a warmer air mass.

Spaniards should wake to temperatures above zero next week as the month moves forward into the Spring equinox on March 20, 2023 at 10.24pm

