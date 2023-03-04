Voting starts for the Oscars, some favourite faces in the mix

By Sarah Newton-John • 04 March 2023 • 14:37

The golden Oscar statuettes will be awarded next Sunday/Shutterstock Images

Next Sunday, March 12, the 95th Academy Awards, the Oscars, will be held at Dolby Theatre at Ovaion Hollywood, honouring films that were released in 2022. Nearly 9,500 people from around the world choose the annual Oscar nominations and vote.

All eyes will be on the leading and supporting actors and actresses that win the statuettes—voting starts today in the categories of music, editing, screenplay, directing, acting, costumes, production design, short films, documentaries, sound and visual effects.

There are more people that work literally behind the scenes than in front of the camera. Many people will hear some names for the first time next week, but there are some people nominated that we all know and perhaps love:

Colin Farrell and Bill Nighy are among the actors up for the leading actor awards, representing the Irish and English in the American extravaganza. Cate Blanchett and Michelle Williams are among the women’s leading actress nominations. Jamie Lee Curtis and Angela Bassett are two of the supporting actress suggestions and Brendan Gleeson and Judd Hirsch two of the supporting actors.

There are 10 films nominated for Best Picture, with names like Spielberg, Cruise, Cameron and Luhrmann in the mix. It will be an interesting vote for members of the Academy this week.

The red carpets will be vacuumed and the photographers ready next Sunday as Hollywood does its thing once again. In 2022 total earnings at the box office across the USA and Canada amounted to 7.37 billion US dollars, up from 4.48 billion in 2021. However the 2022 figure represents less than 40 percent of the pre-pandemic revenue in 2019.

