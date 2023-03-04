Wagner PMC boss Prighozin advises President Zelenskyy to evacuate Bakhmut as he has it surrounded

By Chris King • 04 March 2023 • 4:04

Image of Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prighozin. Credit: Telegram Concorde press agency

The city of Bakhmut is virtually surrounded by his troops the Wagner boss informed President Zelenskyy.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner PMC addressed Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine in a video message on Friday, March 3. Posting on his Concorde press agency Telegram channel, the mercenary boss informed him that the city of Artemivsk (Bakhmut) was almost surrounded. “There is one road left”, he told the Ukrainian leader.



In the video published on Telegram, Prighozin said: “The pincers are shrinking. If earlier the professional Ukrainian army fought with us, today we see more and more old people and children. They fight, but their life under Bakhmut is short – a day or two. Let them leave the city. The city is actually surrounded”.

On Thursday 2, the Wagner boss said that his PMC had entrenched itself almost in the centre of Bakhmut. “The guys are naughty, they shoot home-grown clips. This morning they brought from Bakhmut, practically the centre of the city”, he was quoted as saying by the Mash Telegram channel.

A Ukrainian commander with the call sign ‘Magyar’ announced on March 3 that his aerial reconnaissance unit ‘Magyar Birds’ had received an order to urgently leave Bakhmut.

“I received a combat order to immediately leave Bakhmut to a new place of hostilities. What are the critical reasons for the transfer when we spent 110 days of combat duty here? First of all, I am a military man, so I will not comment on the orders of the command”, he said in a video that he published on his Telegram channel.

In addition, his fellow fighters expressed their opinions about the situation in Artemovsk. “Bakhmut has already become some kind of idol, Bakhmut is a fortress. Every day we lose a company, two companies. A whole battalion in a week! My vision of the situation is this: it’s not worth it. We need to prepare positions, roll back, level the line of the front and hope, wait for the ammunition of these damned ones”, said one of them.

Another military man noted that he remains an optimist and believes that “the Ukrainian side will not surrender Bakhmut”.

On the same day, Andriy Yermak, the head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said he had phoned US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. According to him, they: “discussed the situation at the front, in particular the defence of Bakhmut”, as reported by gazeta.ru.

Zelenskyy’s adviser Alexander Rodnyansky noted in an interview with CNN on aMarch 1 that the Ukrainian military could retreat from Bakhmut if the command decided so. “For now, they hold the city, but if necessary, they will retreat strategically, because we are not going to sacrifice all our people just like that”, he explained. But the official did not name the time frame in which this could happen though.

Rodnyansky added that the area west of Artemivsk had been fortified and urged CNN’s readers “not to be mistaken”, saying that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “is not far off”.

Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Anna Malyar also reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were transferring additional units of troops to Artemivsk. According to Malyar, this is a strategic, not a political decision. She noted that the situation in Bakhmut is complicated and tense. Malyar claimed that the Russian side is losing more fighters than the Ukrainian side.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.