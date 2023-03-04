Walking off one glass of red wine requires many, many steps

By Linda Hall • 04 March 2023 • 20:47

RED WINE: Burning its 225 calories requires 5,575 steps Photo credit: Pixabay/Nadine

DIETARY researcher and author Professor Tim Spector agreed recently that working out was good for overall health.

But exercise was useless for weight loss without a change of diet, he maintained.

The Professor Spector’s warning might disappoint those who reach their daily target of 10,000 steps and believe that a few more should compensate for a drink or two.

That they are mistaken was confirmed recently by mobile app WeWard’s investigators who found that walking off the 225 calories of one glass of red wine requires an extra 5,575 steps.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram