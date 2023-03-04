Why are Investors Interested in Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Tezos?

By EWN • 04 March 2023 • 12:00

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The Story of Cuteness

What do you do when you do not know what to do? You look around! You see what others are doing when faced with the same situation. And right now investors are keenly eyeing Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Why? Well,

It has raised $30.8M in presales! Even during the crypto winter, this project is flaming hot!

It has 0 taxes. In an era of crypto projects charging transaction fees and taxes, BIG is a revolution in itself.

It is a highly liquid project with over 80% of the total token supply available at the launch of the token.

Big Eyes are cute. If you disagree, you are lying to yourself.

There are several other reasons why investors have kept BIG in the spotlight, let’s dive a little deeper.

BIG has a crazy concept of loot boxes that are actually a steal! Think about purchasing a loot box for $100 and winning $5000 when you open the box! Now that’s a deal of a lifetime!

Moreover, to provide benefits for investors, the creators of BIG have locked the liquidity pool for 2 years post-launch. Mix this with their commitment to allocate 5% of the total token supply for marketing expenses and you get a perfect recipe for success! Limited supply but a continuous demand generation gives you a hike in the prices of the asset that is proportional to the marketing efficiency of the team behind Big Eyes. And do you need more proof of their marketing efficiency than the fact that they have had one of the most successful presales in the history of pre-sales?

Shiba Inu: The story of revival?

Shiba Inu is one of the most popular cryptos out there. One of the top dogs. However, in the past week, the prices of crypto have only fallen like rain. It has rained like cats and DOGs, literally. The competition is more fierce now than ever with Floki being launched as well. But isn’t there a crucial question that we must ask ourselves? Is Shiba Inu too big to fall? Bitcoin surely is; about Shiba Inu, maybe time will tell.

Tezos: The crypto on cloud 9

Tezos is literally on cloud 9 after partnering with Google Cloud services. Tezos has partnered with the tech giant to allow Web3 tech. Moreover, Google’s corporate customers will be able to deploy Tezos nodes if they want to build Web3 applications. After the declaration of such a revolutionary partnership, the price of Tezos tokens was, obviously, positive in reaction. Hence, investors eye Tezos to see where the project lands in the future.

To know more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

