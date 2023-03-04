Yorkshire’s ‘Wakey’ wine shop searched by drug-sniffer dogs

By Sarah Newton-John • 04 March 2023 • 15:11

No drugs, only wine at this wine shop/Shutterstock Images

Famous or infamous wine shop, Wakey Wines in Wakefield has been in the social media window again with West Yorkshire Police raiding the store in a search for Class A drugs.

In a video posted to his TikTok account the extroverted and cheerful Wakefield store owner, Mohammad Azir Nazir showed a document which said nothing illegal had been found at his shop.

Mr Nazir, 42, has previously spent time behind bars for drug dealing and referenced it in the video saying he had left that life behind. He received an eight-year sentence in 2015 and served four.

“I made the biggest mistake of my life. I came out of prison in 2019 and I’ve changed my life around and I have nothing to do with Class A Drugs. I work hard for my money now,” he added.

He ended his video with his catchphrase: “What’s the best shop in Wakey? Wakey Wines!”

In his post, he attacked his “haters” and said he had “nothing to hide”, but thanked the police for doing their job. He said: “I’m still here, you won’t get rid of me, mate.” You can watch it below.

Wakey Wines was in the news after a series of TikTok videos which showed the owner and customers at his store, talking about how much they paid for bottles of Prime energy drink. He was previously banned in January from TikTok after a video of a woman paying £1,200 for Prime spread across the internet.

Mr Nazir said on Instagram in January that “All of my videos are all for fun, I saw a business idea with WFD sweets just like any other business man and I took the opportunity. Some jealous horrible people. Please report these posts and help me! Thank you to my fans always.”

