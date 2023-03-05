22-year-old woman commits suicide in Palma de Mallorca store

By Chris King • 05 March 2023 • 1:53

Image of SAMU061 ambulance. Credit: [email protected]

A 22-year-old woman committed suicide by slashing her throat in a store in Palma de Mallorca.

Residents in Palma de Mallorca were shocked on Saturday, March 4, when a 22-year-old woman of Polish nationality took her own life. The incident occurred at around 4:30pm in the Muller store on the Placa Espanya in the capital of Palma.

The woman entered the premises, went to the kitchen department, took a kitchen knife, and slashed her own throat. Emergency services were immediately deployed to the scene but, on arrival, there was nothing they could do to help and she was pronounced dead at the scene, as reported by majorcadailybulletin.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.