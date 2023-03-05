UPDATE: Shelter-in-place issued after MAJOR train derailment in Springfield, Ohio Close
Trending:

£25 million to boost rollout of British-made green buses around the country

By Anna Ellis • 05 March 2023 • 13:19

£25 million to boost rollout of British-made green buses around the country. Image: UK Government / Department for Transport.

117 zero-emission buses will provide people in Yorkshire, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Hampshire with greener journeys.

Roads Minister Richard Holden confirmed: “Buses are the most popular form of public transport. These new British-built zero-emission buses will support hundreds of high-quality manufacturing jobs in Northern Ireland, grow our economy and help clean up the air in towns and cities across the country.”

“We’re providing an additional £25.3 million to roll out 117 new buses to provide residents in Yorkshire, Norfolk and Portsmouth with better, cleaner and quieter journeys, as we step up a gear to reach net zero faster and level up transport across the country.”

Janette Bell, Managing Director at First Bus, said: “We are delighted to be accelerating investment in the electrification of our bus fleet and infrastructure, supported by co-funding from the Department for Transport.”

“As leaders in sustainable mobility, we are fully aligned with the government’s ambitions for a net-zero carbon transport system.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading