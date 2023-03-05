5 Reasons to go for Big Eyes, Cardano, and Solana amid show of loyalty by Visa, Japan

By EWN • 05 March 2023 • 9:00

The sky’s the limit when it comes to the popularity and expansion of the crypto industry. Over the years, top players like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) held the flag high for cryptocurrencies. Still, new entrants like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Cardano (ADA), and Solana (SOL) have taken the phenomenon to the next level.

Japanese Crypto Traders Look to HODL their coins

Confidence is constantly on the rise about the future potential of cryptocurrencies. A recent survey in Japan further stamped authority on the popularity of cryptocurrencies. According to the survey conducted by Zero Accel, a Tokyo-based media firm, in January this year, 82.7% of Japanese crypto traders said they intended to HODL their crypto coins this year.

The survey, which questioned 330 crypto holders in the age group of 20-60 years based in 47 provinces of the country, found Bitcoin and Ethereum as the top investment choices in Japan. The survey respondents indicated that creditworthiness and future prospects were key factors in choosing their next coin to invest in.

Visa Plans to Take Crypto to Next Level

In another show of confidence, international payment company Visa has made it clear that it has no intention to slow down its digital asset department plans for crypto products.

Cuy Sheffield, Visa’s Head of Crypto, said in a series of tweets Tuesday, “Despite the challenges and uncertainty in the crypto ecosystem, fiat-backed digital currencies running on public blockchains have the potential to play an important role in the payments ecosystem.”

In October last year, Visa filed new trademark applications, which indicated the payment giant was planning to roll out a crypto wallet as well as a metaverse product.

5 Reasons to Go for Big Eyes, Cardano, and Solana

Keeping in mind the morale-boosting developments from global payments giant Visa and the Japanese crypto community, traders have all the reasons in the world to put their money in cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, and Solana. Here are five of them.

1. Scalability and Speed

Conventional financial systems have long been disdained for their inability to carry out ultra-fast transactions.

In fact, scalability and speed have emerged as essential factors that keep any cryptocurrency in the good book of traders and investors.

Fortunately, Big Eyes, Cardano, and Solana are designed to highly scalable and fast. These attributes allow them to handle a large number of transactions quickly and efficiently. Especially, Big Eyes is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum that reduces network congestion and cut down on transaction charges. Its unique sharding mechanism allows it to divide the network further into several smaller networks, thereby enabling faster transaction processing.

2. Decentralisation and Security

Cryptocurrencies are known and regarded for their decentralized nature and provision of foolproof security to their users.

Big Eyes Coin is among the elite group of the most decentralised and secure blockchain networks in the world. BIG operates on one of the most decentralised and secure blockchain networks, which allows it to keep its user data private and secure from the prying eyes of government institutions and financial regulators.

Cardano uses a consensus mechanism that is designed to be secure and energy-efficient. Similarly, Solana uses an exclusive combination of highly secure Proof of History (PoH) and Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanisms that make it resistant to attacks.

3. Smart Contracts and Decentralised Applications

Any blockchain platform holds no value in the absence of smart contracts and decentralized applications. All these three cryptocurrencies support smart contracts and have a growing ecosystem of decentralized applications.

Since Big Eyes Coin is built on Ethereum, it is an ideal platform for builders and users to build and deploy decentralised applications. Cardano is a platform for smart contracts and decentralised apps. With a growing ecosystem of DeFi, gaming, and social networks, it looks like a decent investment option for crypto traders.

Similarly, Solana also boasts a growing decentralised apps ecosystem, which includes DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, and gaming platforms. It supports the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which allows developers to port their existing Ethereum-based decentralized applications to the Solana platform.

4. Cross-Chain Interoperability

As more and more blockchain platforms are coming to the fore, cross-chain interoperability has become the need of the hour. Big Eyes, Cardano, and Solana allow their users to transfer value and data across different blockchain networks. Big Eyes Coin’s Layer-2 scaling solution is compatible with Ethereum-based decentralised apps and blockchain networks. Cardano also enables users to transfer data and value across different blockchain networks. Solana also supports cross-chain communication and interoperability using its expanding ecosystem of bridges to connect with other blockchain networks.

5. Strong Community and Development

Cryptocurrencies rely heavily on their community support and social media following. That’s why a strong community and development teams are essential for a successful journey in the crypt world. The team behind Big Eyes Coin has worked on projects like Ethereum, ConsenSys, and the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS). The cat-themed meme coin is already growing consistently and gaining popularity in its growing community, which is proved by its more than impressive presale numbers.

Cardano was developed by IOHK, which was founded by Charles Hoskins, one of the co-founders of Ethereum. The team’s continued support has resulted in a large and active community of users. The team behind Solana has projects like Qualcomm, Google, and Microsoft on its resume, which has helped the cryptocurrency to garner a big active community of supporters.

There’s No Stopping for Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin is fastly turning into the next big thing in the crypto industry, thanks to a massive presale rally that has entered stage 12. During the presale, the cute cat-themed meme coin has raised more than $31 million so far, which makes it one of the biggest pre-sales in recent years.

Big Eyes looks in no mood to slow down as it recently released an innovative idea of loot boxes, something which was previously tried and tested in the gaming world. Big Eyes has received an enormous response to its loot box initiative, which allows buyers to gain access to guaranteed rewards on every sale.

Key Takeaways

Japanese crypto traders and Visa decision-makers have cast their vote in favour of cryptocurrencies. It only means that this procession is not going to fizzle out anytime sooner. This kind of confidence will further help Big Eyes Coin, Cordana, and Solana in expanding their wings in the times to come.

With features like scalability, speed, security, privacy, decentralization, cross-chain interoperability, and a strong community of developers and users, these cryptocurrencies look all ripe to embark on the road to growth and expansion in coming years.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido