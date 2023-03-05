Average price of electricity in Spain on Monday, March 6

By Chris King • 05 March 2023 • 23:36

Image of electricity meter. Credit: Jittawit21 / Shutterstock.com

On Monday, March 6, the average price of electricity in Spain increases by 2.68 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will increase by 2.68 per cent on Monday, March 6, compared to today, Sunday 5. Specifically, it will stand at €147.77/MWh.

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €147.77/MWh tomorrow.

Monday’s cheapest time will be between the hours of 5am and 6am, at €134/MWh, while the most expensive will be between 9pm and 10pm, at €172.60/MWh.

Compensation for gas companies of €0/MWh is added to this pool price for the eighth consecutive day. It must be paid by

consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being on the free market, have an indexed rate.

The electricity bill is calculated using two prices, the price paid for the contracted power and the price resulting from the kilowatts consumed during the month.

In addition, it also depends on the type of contracted bill, which differentiates between three types of sections depending on the time of day, These are peak hour (the section in which the price of electricity is more expensive), flat hour (with a lower cost than in the most expensive section) and off-peak hour (the section with a cheaper price of electricity). This billing model was implemented in June 2022.

With regard to the choice of tariff, users can choose between two options, either the tariff offered by their supplier or the regulated market with the Voluntary Price for Small Consumers (PVPC).

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.