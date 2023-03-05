By Anna Ellis • 05 March 2023 • 13:29
BMW Group brings hydrogen cars to the road. Image: BMW Group.
After four years of development work, the BMW iX5 Hydrogen vehicle and development project is entering its critical next phase.
The fleet of under 100 vehicles will then be employed internationally for demonstration and trial purposes for various target groups.
This active driving experience will therefore be the first chance for people not involved in the development process to gain a direct impression of what the BMW iX5 Hydrogen has to offer.
“Hydrogen is a versatile energy source that has a key role to play in the energy transition process and therefore in climate protection. After all, it is one of the most efficient ways of storing and transporting renewable energies”, said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG.
“We should use this potential to also accelerate the transformation of the mobility sector. Hydrogen is the missing piece in the jigsaw when it comes to emission-free mobility. One technology on its own will not be enough to enable climate-neutral mobility worldwide.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
