BREAKING: International Red Cross workers kidnapped in West Africa

By Imran Khan • 05 March 2023 • 8:22

BREAKING NEWS: International Red Cross workers kidnapped in West Africa

Officials said two workers from the International Committee of the Red Cross have been kidnapped in Mali

Two workers from International Red Cross have been kidnapped in Mali, according to a recent statement issued by the organisation.

“We confirm the kidnapping of two of our colleagues this morning”, said the statement by ICRC said, cited by France 24.

Officials from the organisation said that the incident took place in between Gao and Kidal in the northern part of the country

ICRC also said that the organisation that has been working in the country for 32 years is “neutral, independent and impartial”, and has also asked the “no speculations be made about the incident so as not to hinder its resolution”.

The organisation has also demanded that its member should be released immediately.

“The ICRC deplores (the incident) and demands the release of its collaborators,” said Aminata Alassane, a public relations officer with ICRC.

Mali has been faced with a major security and political crisis since 2012 after jihadist and separatist insurgencies in the region broke out.

Kidnappings are common in the country where thousands of people including civilians, police officials, and troops have been killed.

Operations by jihadists who have affiliation with Al-Queda and Islamic State group have escalated in the central parts of the country along with the neighbouring parts of Niger and Burkina Faso.

