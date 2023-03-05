By Imran Khan • 05 March 2023 • 11:30

Chris Rock claims Will Smith Oscars slap 'still hurts' in first statement since assault Photo by Denis-Makarenko Shutterstock.com

Comedian Chris Rock jokes about Will Smith´s slap during the Oscars in a Netflix show saying ‘it still hurts’

Chris Rock has made his first statement since he was slapped by Will Smith during the Oscars.

The 58-year-old comedian spoke about the incident in length during a live Netflix comedy special and said, “You know what people say, they say, ‘words hurt,'” Rock said. “Anybody that say words hurt has never been punched in the face”, as cited by BBC.

While making this statement Rock said, “I’m going to try to do the show without offending anyone,” adding, “Because you never know who might get triggered.”

Rock said, “People are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts! I got Summertime ringing in my ears,” Rock said, while he referred to a song by Smith.

“I took that hit like (Manny) Pacquiao,” he said.

He also stated that “I got parents! Because I was raised”, adding, “And you know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people.”

While talking about Smith´s wife Jada, Rock said, We’ve all been cheated on, everybody in here been cheated on, none of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television, she hurt him way more than he hurt me.”

The confrontation between the two celebrities became a controversy after Smith was allowed to stay at the ceremony after the slap when he also received his first Oscar for Best Actor.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.