DGT: How to avoid a €500 fine in Spain if you take your pet in the car

By Imran Khan • 05 March 2023 • 12:33

DGT: How to avoid a €500 fine in Spain if you take your dog in the car Photo by Kazlova Iryna Shutterstock.com

The DGT can fine you up to €500 if you don’t place your pet in the correct manner inside the car

Driving with a pet in your car could result in a fine of €500 euros, if your dog or cat is not placed correctly inside the car, as per Spain´s Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT).

According to the DGT, “This is because the driver’s freedom of movement is endangered in such a case. This is stated in article 18.1 of the General Road Traffic Regulations (Reglamento General de Circulación)”.

In addition to the driver, the pet’s own safety is at stake in these situations, so it’s worth knowing how to seat your dog in the car to avoid a scare.

The DGT said, non-compliance does not result in a loss of points, but it will cause you to lose money and, more importantly, in the event of an accident you are exposed to very serious damage.

“If your pet is not properly restrained in the rear seats and you are involved in a collision, the chances of your pet being thrown towards the front of the vehicle increase, potentially causing serious injury or aggravating the accident”, said the DGT, as cited by Business Insider.

Spain´s traffic authority said, the first step that drivers need to make sure is that the harness has two locks. This prevents your dog or cat from moving forward, so no load is transmitted to the driver in the event of an accident.

Choose a suitable restraint system. Available systems include restraint harnesses (with a short, stable attachment system), carriers or cabin partitions, which must be firm and securely anchored to prevent shifting.

A carrier should be placed on the floor of the vehicle, as in case of an impact their energy is absorbed quickly, greatly reducing the danger.

If the pet is large, a carrier in the luggage compartment should be used.

A dividing grill combined with a carrier should be placed between the pillars of the car’s structure, separating the cabin from the boot, allows the pet to move freely without disturbing the driver.

However, it must be combined with a carrier so that the animal is not thrown out in the event of an accident.

“Never travel with an animal loose in the passenger compartment. There are significant risks to itself and other occupants, and it may also pose a danger to rescue teams in the event of an accident”, said the DGT.

DGT also said, another very important aspect to bear in mind is that the pet can never be in the front passenger seat. In this case, the DGT can fine you up to €500, even if the pet is in its carrier.

If your dog is loose in the back seats, the penalties will be between €80 euros and €200 euros. The same applies if you use a safety device that is not approved.

