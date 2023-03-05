DGT informs of new requirements for motorists over 65 when renewing a driving licence in Spain

By Chris King • 05 March 2023 • 3:14
Image of the DGT logo.
Credit: DGT
The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has launched information about the new requirements for motorists over 65 years of age when renewing their driving licence in Spain.
Although there is currently no age limit in Spain to continue driving on the road, the DGT does make it a requirement to have a psychotechnical review within the period of time stipulated by the Traffic and Road Safety Law.
In addition to this review, drivers 65 years of age or older who want to renew their driver’s license must present the following documentation when applying to renew their driving licence:
Regarding the tests of the psychotechnical review, those interested must take an anticipation and coordination test, a hearing and visual capacity test, and a general health test, as reported by 20minutos.es.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
