Donation of archaeological material for Torrevieja’s Museum of Sea and Salt

The pieces come from two families from Torrevieja who found them in old family warehouses.

The pieces have been preliminarily analysed as: one Baetic amphora, dated from 50 to 125 AD (1st century), one Italic amphora, dated from 125 to 25 BC, one Punic amphora, dated from 500 to 250 BC and three storage amphoras, widely dated from the 16th to the 19th century.

Most of the amphorae found in the area were used to transport olive oil from the Baetic area of the peninsula and shipped on the Portus Ilicitanus for transfer to Rome.

Others were also used to transport wine and fish sauces (garum) highly appreciated by the Romans.

Due to the morphology of these three pieces, they could be amphoras dedicated to the storage and transport of one of these products.

It is worth noting that in this maritime region fishermen frequently collected a large number of amphoras and ceramic objects in their fishing nets.