Shock as foreigner in Spain dies after cutting throat with knife in Mallorca shop

By Imran Khan • 05 March 2023 • 9:07

Officials in Spain said a young foreign national has died after she cut her throat with a knife inside a shop in Mallorca

A young woman died in Spain after cutting her own throat inside a shop in Mallorca.

According to official reports cited in 20Minutes the incident occurred at around 4 pm on Saturday, February 4.

Police said a woman aged between 22 and 23, who was a foreign national, entered the shop and walked around until she got hold of a knife.

She then used the knife and cut her throat.

Local reports said that the woman who has not been officially named was undergoing treatment for mental health problems.

After receiving the details of the incident, the Homicide and Forensics departments of the National Police, as well as officers from the Palma Local Police and several ambulances from SAMU 061 rushed to the scene.

Police suggest that the first hypothesis of the investigation “points to suicide”.

They however said that an investigation is being done in the case to get a better “understanding of the events that took place”.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

