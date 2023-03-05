France tightens Crypto Rules: Established Altcoins Polkadot, Big Eyes Coin, and Solana have time to comply

By EWN • 05 March 2023 • 9:45

When fear hits the market, everyone feels it, it could be increased regulation or market scrutiny, but one thing is for sure investor confidence is a tricky creature. This article will discuss the new presale stars Big Eyes Coin (BIG), who have already reached over $30m. This article will also cover how French legislators are tightening rules for Crypto projects and what this means for altcoins like Polkadot (DOT) and Solana (SOL).

Viva La Crypto Revolution

France has recently proposed a law that will tighten the rules for new coins looking to register themselves on the market. Those already functioning within the industry will have more time to comply with the new laws. The new rules will comprise stricter licensing regulations and industry compliance protocols. They are waiting for President Emmanuel Macron to green-light the new legislation.

Connecting the Polkadots

Polkdadot has been described as the next-generation blockchain that aims to create a diverse multi-chain framework. Developers for the Polkadot concept have attempted to create an ecosystem that resolves other established networks’ limitations. The concept hit the market at the end of 2020, listed on Coinbase in June 2021.

In a recent AI machine learning report, Polkadot has received an optimistic forecast for the end of 2023. AI analysts might start investing in this popular blockchain, or at the very least, they may increase the trend for others to do so. Via machine learning algorithms, this report has suggested that the price for Polkdats native coin DOT will increase throughout the year.

Solana is a smart cookie

We all like things with the word ‘smart’ in front of it, smartphones and smartwatches, but how about smart contracts? The smart contract specialist Solana is a fantastic project that makes decentralised transactions possible. Solana has increased its project investment portfolio by having a flexible platform, which means it can run most crypto apps across the industry.

Recently Solana suffered from a 20-hour network outage on its network; there have been suggestions that the cause was a high volume of validator messages, causing its voting system to clog. Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko has dismissed these claims but still hasn’t confirmed the root cause of the recent network issues.

Big Eyes Coin – In It to Win It.

Sometimes you may hear a scratch on the wall; the catflap flips in the wind, then BAM! A little kitty cat is on your lap, and it’s hungry. The cat-themed meme token Big Eyes Coin would not be so rude; instead, they would inform you that its presale is booming over $30m, and they are hurtling towards their $51m launch target. Like any wise and astute kitty, they make the right moves at the right time.

There are many projects out there that have just focused on profits, but Big Eyes Coin has also made it a priority to make sure they reduce its carbon footprint to near zero. Investors have also responded very well to its charity wallets, which focus on ocean-based initiatives. The new presale team on the scene also utilises a “Proof of Attention” (PoA) mechanism to encourage investors; they aim to reward customers who have participated effectively throughout its network.

What else do cats like? They love boxes, and these kitty cat developers have placed in front of you three beautiful boxes that may give you the returns of a lifetime. The phrase ‘you must be in it to win it’ is overused, but it works in this case. Up first is the $100 option called ‘The Cute Box,’ with a possible return of $5k in BIG. Next, we have the impenetrable Kitty Vault, but you can open it if you pay $500, with a chance of winning up to $24k in BIG. Then there is the Super Saiyan Box costing you $1000; this cheeky box could gift a return of $100k in BIG! Good luck.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido