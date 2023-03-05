By Imran Khan • 05 March 2023 • 13:19

Major fire in apartment building injures 23 in Spain as people jump from balconies to escape flames Photo: @bomberscat Twitter

Officials in Spain are investigating a case after a serious fire inside a residential building in Gironès injured 23 people

A massive fire engulfed a building in Gironès, injuring 23 people injured, according to authorities in Spain.

The fire broke out on the morning of Sunday, March 5 in a block of flats at number 1, Roger de Llúria street in the city, as per El Nacional.

“Eleven fire crews from the Generalitat de Catalunya’s fire brigade were rushed to the scene and managed to bring the fire under control”, said a statement by the fire department.

According to information from the emergency services, the people were injured as a result of the fire.

Eight ambulances from the Medical Emergency System (SEM) were sent to the scene of the fire and provided initial medical attention to the victims.

“Five of them suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene. On the other hand, one person suffered serious injuries and another was in critical condition and had to be admitted to hospital as an emergency”, said a statement by the emergency services.

They added, “Both had jumped from the balcony to escape the flames”.

Officials said the fire was brought under control at 12 pm, and the neighbours who were injured were able to leave the building without any major complications, with the help of the firemen.

After controlling the fire, the firefighters called a municipal architect to the scene, who checked the building and found that the structure had been badly affected.

According to information from the fire brigade, the fire originated in a flat on the first floor of the building, and spread to the façade, which was also practically burnt to the ground. The exact causes of the fire are still under investigation.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.