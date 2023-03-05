Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez put Red Bull in pole position for Bahrain Grand Prix

By Chris King • 05 March 2023 • 0:33

Image of Max Verstappen. Credit: Twitter - Oracle Red Bull Racing and Honda Racing Global

Red Bull dominates the front row for the Bahrain Grand Prix with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez the fastest in qualifying.

Red Bull cars dominate the front row of the grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix tomorrow, Sunday, March 5. The first race of the new season sees Max Verstappen in pole with his teammate Sergio Perez alongside him at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz qualified in third and fourth respectively for Ferrari. Former world champion Fernando Alonso has made the switch to Aston Martin this year. The Spaniard seemed rejuvenated in Q3 as he tore around the historically fast race track to clinch fifth on the grid.

Mercedes find themselves in sixth and seventh, courtesy of their British pairing of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Ironically, the engine in Alonso’s AMR23 was built and supplied by Mercedes! In pre-season testing, the Aston Martin has proven to degrade the tyres to a minimum, even less than Red Bull, so the battle at Sakhir is well and truly on.

The second AMR23 will start from eighth thanks to a stunning drive by Lance Stroll. Esteban Ocon took ninth in the Renault Alpine, with Niko Hulkenberg rounding out the top 10 positions in the Haas.

McLaren struggled to make any real impact, confirming the bad feelings of the preseason testing, which saw Lando Norris finally take 11th.

