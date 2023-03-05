Max Verstappen powers Red Bull to victory in Bahrain Grand Prix

By Chris King • 05 March 2023 • 19:50

Image of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in Bahrain. Credit: [email protected]

Red Bull driver and current F1 world champion Max Verstappen took the chequered flag in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen, the reigning F1 world champion started today, Sunday, March 5, where he left off last season. The Dutchman powered his Red Bull to victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS THE OPENING RACE OF THE 2023 SEASON!!! 🙌#BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Nw4WKNaYh6 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 5, 2023

The driver already has the last two championships safely in the bag, and on today’s showing, nobody would want to gamble against him winning his third this season. He totally overwhelmed his fellow racers, leading from his 21st pole position right to the chequered flag to take the 36th victory of his so-far short career.

“It was a very, very good first stint where I made my gap. From there, it was all about looking after tyres. You never know what’s going to happen later in the race. We just wanted to make sure we have the right tyres and in good condition as well. We have a good race package”.

“We can definitely fight with this car and also big thank you to the team, over the winter, to get us a quick race car again”, said Verstappen to BBC Sport after the race.

With his teammate Sergio Perez coming home in second position, it sends an ominous warning to the rest of the F1 teams. Fernando Alonso, the former world champion, drove a stunning race to claim the third spot on the podium. After switching to Aston Martin, the Spaniard really looks to be rejuvenated, taking the 99th podium place of his dazzling racing career in the team’s new AMR23.

“To finish on the podium first race of the year is just amazing. What Aston Martin did over the winter, to have the second-best car on race one, is just unreal. We had not the best start and had to pass on track – it made it more exciting but we enjoyed it”, Alonso told BBC Sport.

FERNANDO: “Finishing on the podium in the first race of the year is amazing. To have the second best car on race one is just unreal” #BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/QphFtg9Pzl — Formula 1 (@F1) March 5, 2023

Mexico’s Carlos Sainz was the only Ferrari driver to finish the race, taking fourth. Britain’s seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finally drove his Mercedes across the finishing line in fifth place. He endured a huge battle with Alonso for a number of laps before conceding to him.

An excellent drive by Lance Stroll in the second Aston Martin saw the Canadian clinch sixth place ahead of George Russell in the other Mercedes. Valtteri Bottas finished eighth for Alfa Romeo, with the Renault Alpine of Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon in the Williams rounding out the top 10.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.